Grimes & Company Raised Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake; Manatuck Hill Partners Trimmed Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stake

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) stake by 19.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 79,600 shares as Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI)’s stock rose 21.96%. The Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 338,300 shares with $2.06 million value, down from 417,900 last quarter. Rubicon Proj Inc now has $531.21M valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 452,205 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF

Grimes & Company Inc increased Raytheon Company (RTN) stake by 49.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc acquired 18,953 shares as Raytheon Company (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 57,627 shares with $10.49M value, up from 38,674 last quarter. Raytheon Company now has $49.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.19 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 10.19% above currents $185.32 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $200 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21800 target in Monday, June 10 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”.

