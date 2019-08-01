Grimes & Company Trimmed Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $324,640 as Share Value Declined; Mai Wealth Advisors Maintains Stake in Abbvie (Put) (ABBV)

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (Put) (ABBV) by 305% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 8,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 11.05M shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 4,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 82,673 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, down from 86,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 12.10 million shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,264 shares to 99,526 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM) by 883,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv stated it has 75,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peoples Serv Corporation has 2.93% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 4,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stillwater Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0.7% stake. Deltec Asset invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 45,477 were reported by Karpas Strategies. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.78% or 1.97M shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation holds 2.01% or 90,018 shares in its portfolio. Reik And holds 2.03% or 92,015 shares. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Towercrest Cap invested in 2,623 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 42,210 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.46 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners reported 65,231 shares stake. Curbstone Fincl Corporation has 0.42% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 96,771 shares. Sabal Tru holds 0.1% or 14,321 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 1.92% or 170,689 shares. Bogle Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership De holds 0.97% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 156,564 shares. Sageworth Commerce holds 110,115 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.32% or 1.95M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Biondo Ltd Liability Corp has 64,346 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 21,343 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Grassi Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 77,550 shares. Penbrook Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il reported 184,901 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Spx Due 6/16/21 by 450,000 shares to 12.64M shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,397 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building And C.