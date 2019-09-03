Grimes & Company Has Cut Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Holding; Lyons Wealth Management Cut Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding

Grimes & Company Inc decreased Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) stake by 92.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc sold 151,155 shares as Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)’s stock declined 11.30%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 12,770 shares with $228,000 value, down from 163,925 last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc now has $4.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 4.45 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 79.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Lyons Wealth Management Llc holds 2,305 shares with $239,000 value, down from 11,058 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $50.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 739,936 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.37M for 25.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -5.93% below currents $119.32 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating.

Grimes & Company Inc increased Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) stake by 14,556 shares to 141,322 valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stake by 2,745 shares and now owns 80,971 shares. Medtronic Inc. was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands has $18 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 29.67% above currents $13.11 stock price. Hanesbrands had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of HBI in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1600 target in Friday, August 2 report.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) ROE Of 53% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. The insider Hytinen Barry bought $175,600. $147,350 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was bought by Evans Gerald on Wednesday, August 7.