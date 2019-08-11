Grimes & Company Has Lifted Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stake by $811,008; Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl A (LBTYA) Shares Rose While Gabelli Funds Has Cut Position

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl A (LBTYA) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 50,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.85M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 3.22 million shares traded or 87.14% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 11,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 99,526 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 88,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 100 Index (OEF) by 66,528 shares to 11,565 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) by 127,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,110 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.