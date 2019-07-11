Grimes & Company Boosted Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stake; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Trimmed By $65.01 Million Its Range Res (RRC) Position

Grimes & Company Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) stake by 12.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc acquired 11,264 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 99,526 shares with $7.21M value, up from 88,262 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions now has $36.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 3.10 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH)

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Range Res Corp (RRC) stake by 37.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 5.91M shares as Range Res Corp (RRC)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 9.98 million shares with $112.19M value, down from 15.89M last quarter. Range Res Corp now has $1.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 7.86 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.74 million for 20.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) stake by 494,942 shares to 502,942 valued at $24.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) stake by 7.03M shares and now owns 7.32 million shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd was raised too.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider Scucchi Mark bought $100,344. $175,390 worth of stock was bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. FUNK JAMES M had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co owns 0.09% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 74,755 shares. 1,250 are owned by Highlander Cap Limited Company. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 73,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 40,565 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Kennedy Management reported 844,056 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 1.07 million are owned by Country Tru Bank & Trust. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.60M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.99% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 249,765 shares. Jennison Associate reported 1.11 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3.31 million are owned by Carlson Cap Lp. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Stifel Financial has 339,783 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. International Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 414,201 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 299,075 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Range Resources Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 156,759 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 0.12% or 82,045 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,622 shares. 76,287 are held by Jefferies Gru Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Advisory Ltd Llc owns 8,918 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 41,022 were accumulated by Ww Asset Management. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 48,278 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Aviva Pcl owns 408,333 shares. 56 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.13% or 23,138 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank accumulated 0.18% or 29,946 shares. Moreover, United Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Intact Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio.

Grimes & Company Inc decreased Dollar General Corp stake by 11,314 shares to 72,807 valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Doubleline Total Return stake by 101,893 shares and now owns 500,180 shares. Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Friday, January 25. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8600 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 3 report.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $953,186 activity. Shares for $1.16 million were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of stock. 168 shares were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan, worth $11,429.