Grimes & Company Increased Its Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) by $1.12 Million as Market Value Declined; Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Boosted Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.06M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 25,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,061 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 77,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.98. About 2.55 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of Indicative Proposal to Acquire Company; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C; 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as ‘inadequate’; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 5,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 28,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.01% or 80,078 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com invested in 44,514 shares or 0.01% of the stock. World Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 10,334 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 20,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Fincl Bank has 0.14% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 20,306 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 184,452 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 15,944 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 500 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 6.65 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,790 are held by Garde Inc. Lsv Asset holds 243,400 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 6,932 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 5,585 shares to 196,711 shares, valued at $30.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holding Ltd. (Adr) (RHHBY) by 44,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,184 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Managed Futures Str (WDTI).

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,935 shares to 8,095 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,300 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

