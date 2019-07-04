Grimes & Company Has Trimmed Kimberly (KMB) Stake; Hilltop Holdings Has 1.02 Sentiment

Grimes & Company Inc decreased Kimberly (KMB) stake by 10.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as Kimberly (KMB)’s stock rose 10.84%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 82,653 shares with $10.24 million value, down from 91,943 last quarter. Kimberly now has $47.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 1.32 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy

Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 59 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 58 reduced and sold their positions in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 50.98 million shares, up from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hilltop Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 43 Increased: 40 New Position: 19.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39M for 21.22 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Australia-based Westpac Corp has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Kentucky-based Cullinan Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,926 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 618,984 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 478,015 shares. Financial Corporation holds 6,512 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 3,870 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt holds 15,519 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 17,365 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.14% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 108,901 were reported by Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 3,276 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Company holds 49,835 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Crocs, RealReal, Roku And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for the Coming Recession – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity. PALMER ANTHONY J. sold 6,122 shares worth $704,703.

Grimes & Company Inc increased Ishares Dow Jones Us Technolog (IYW) stake by 74,449 shares to 85,724 valued at $16.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) stake by 25,391 shares and now owns 103,061 shares. Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 23 to “Outperform”. As per Friday, January 18, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 24.

More notable recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HTH) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PrimeLending Welcomes New Loan Officers, Opens Sandpoint, ID Branch – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HilltopSecurities Regional Managing Director Laura Alexander Selected as Honoree for Dallas Business Journal’s Women in Business Award – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PrimeLending Welcomes John Schaff (NMLS: #255975) to Anchorage, Alaska Branch – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Oak Hill Capital Management Llc holds 14.11% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. for 2.18 million shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 325,000 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Forest Hill Capital Llc has 1.34% invested in the company for 239,598 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.09% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 638,735 shares.

Analysts await Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HTH’s profit will be $32.89M for 15.26 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Hilltop Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The Company’s Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. It has a 14.84 P/E ratio. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services.