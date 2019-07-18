Grimes & Company Has Boosted By $471,409 Its Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stake; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Raised Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position

Grimes & Company Inc increased Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stake by 26.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc acquired 10,963 shares as Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 52,223 shares with $2.28M value, up from 41,260 last quarter. Schlumberger Limited now has $53.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.22M shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 173.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp acquired 8,127 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 3.83%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 12,801 shares with $1.20M value, up from 4,674 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $51.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.16. About 1.26 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Stockton stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,825 shares. Stanley owns 29,260 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 67,565 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 62,817 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 12,728 are owned by Private Tru Na. Wealthtrust Axiom stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc reported 274,562 shares stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 4,953 shares. Moore Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 55,000 shares. 30,551 were reported by Scotia Cap. Fayez Sarofim & Comm has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Wasatch has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Clal Ins Enterprises Limited accumulated 0.01% or 7,500 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 983,434 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Friday, June 7. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “After 5 years in the dog house, this energy name is finally turning a corner, says technician – CNBC” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Grimes & Company Inc decreased Spdr Doubleline Total Return stake by 101,893 shares to 500,180 valued at $24.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Roche Holding Ltd. (Adr) (RHHBY) stake by 44,773 shares and now owns 296,184 shares. Dollar General Corp was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. 11,245 shares were sold by McDonald Scott, worth $1.02 million. Gilbert E Scott also sold $8.09 million worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Tamara Ingram to Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Mustafa Faizani as West Market Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Urges Lawmakers to Reauthorize Terrorism Risk Insurance Program During U.S. Senate Hearing – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer appoints Lori Ridgeway to ServiceNow Practice Leader – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,084 are owned by Kentucky Retirement System. Nbw Ltd Liability has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Paloma Prns accumulated 0.05% or 21,200 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited has 142,471 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 220 shares. 49,976 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Reliant Invest Management Lc invested in 0.16% or 2,186 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc reported 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Amalgamated Comml Bank has 69,871 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt owns 139,726 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation reported 432 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regents Of The University Of California has 1.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Arete Wealth Lc reported 8,816 shares. First American National Bank has invested 0.35% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 32,200 shares or 0.56% of the stock.