Grimes & Company Has Boosted Its Gentex (GNTX) Position; First Interstate Bank Has Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $637,419

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3043.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, up from 117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $157.21. About 8.24M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corporation (GNTX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 353,763 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 338,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 982,242 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil. Another trade for 24,000 shares valued at $513,506 was made by Wallace James H on Thursday, January 31. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of stock or 568 shares. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Downing Steven R. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 5.19 million shares. Malaga Cove Limited holds 0.36% or 28,188 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Invesco has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 17,557 shares. 1,600 are owned by Dubuque Financial Bank Tru Commerce. Whittier invested in 0.05% or 84,708 shares. 28,900 were reported by Lsv Asset Management. Cambridge Invest Rech invested in 65,807 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 160,703 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 420,606 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% or 80,992 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 24,524 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 435,368 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Doubleline Total Return by 101,893 shares to 500,180 shares, valued at $24.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holding Ltd. (Adr) (RHHBY) by 44,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,184 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bon (AGG).

