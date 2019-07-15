Grimes & Company Lifted Its Stake in Cvs (CVS) by $730,340 as Market Valuation Declined; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corporation (CVS) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 13,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,960 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, up from 107,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57M, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.69. About 13.65M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook is considering launching its smart speakers internationally first to avoid U.S. public scrutiny of data privacy issues, sources say; 18/04/2018 – Facebook to hire chip designers as focus shifts to AI; 22/05/2018 – COOPERMAN: FACEBOOK DOESN’T LOOK EXPENSIVE TO ME; 11/04/2018 – Star Tribune: Breaking (@AP): Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 13/04/2018 – ‘No doubt’ other big tech firms could have similar data issues to Facebook, top EU chief warns; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS DID NOT USE GSR FACEBOOK DATA OR ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE DATA IN THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Sends ‘Excuses’ to U.K. Lawmakers Rather Than Its CEO; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,186 shares to 316,531 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 5,964 shares to 24,844 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.93 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.