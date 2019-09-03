Grimes & Company Trimmed Kimberly (KMB) Stake; Essex Property Trust Has 0.99 Sentiment

Grimes & Company Inc decreased Kimberly (KMB) stake by 10.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as Kimberly (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 82,653 shares with $10.24M value, down from 91,943 last quarter. Kimberly now has $48.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 1.32 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA

Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 169 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 171 sold and decreased positions in Essex Property Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 62.72 million shares, down from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Essex Property Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 142 Increased: 122 New Position: 47.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 EPS, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $219.15 million for 23.97 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $321.26. About 543,039 shares traded or 87.20% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ESS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Gained 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.02 billion. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. It has a 51.73 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2012, the firm owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects.

Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. for 345,888 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc owns 5.73 million shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 4.57% invested in the company for 554,800 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has invested 4.52% in the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 480,943 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $619.67M for 19.71 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc increased Ishares Dow Jones Us Technolog (IYW) stake by 74,449 shares to 85,724 valued at $16.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Dow Jones Us Healthcar (IYH) stake by 10,184 shares and now owns 77,673 shares. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -6.22% below currents $141.11 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 18. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, April 23. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14700 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $12200 target in Monday, June 17 report.

More important recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hartline Invest owns 2,629 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0.19% or 133,072 shares. Karpus Mngmt holds 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 3,152 shares. Dean Limited owns 6,348 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 1.56 million shares. Welch Grp Limited Co invested 3.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 2,842 are held by Rothschild Invest Il. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.16% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,953 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 562 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension reported 383,172 shares. Ent Finance holds 6,512 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Homrich & Berg accumulated 14,700 shares or 0.09% of the stock.