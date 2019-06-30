Grimes & Company Increases Holding in Walt Disney Company (DIS); Eam Investors Has Increased Its Stake in Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) as Market Valuation Rose

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 51,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,356 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 57,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.34M market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 105,749 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500.

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, up from 78,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 20.08 million shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 100 Index (OEF) by 66,528 shares to 11,565 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,531 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bon (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Lp owns 43,579 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wisconsin-based Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd invested in 1.51% or 87,235 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.08% or 14,102 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 101,746 shares. Leonard Green LP holds 0.74% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. Tig Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 71,368 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Carret Asset Limited Liability Com has 1.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Toth Finance Advisory has 1.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Navellier & holds 2,528 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 0.43% or 438,341 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 299,068 shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $490,228 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “At What Price Is Disney A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Get Some Support from the Middle – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Disney Stock Will Thrive in AI-Driven Entertainment – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Top Technical Analyst’s Take On Disney, Netflix – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $586,625 activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CARRIERI MICHAEL sold $489,125.

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NAPCO Has Considerable Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2018, Investingnews.com published: “5 Top NASDAQ Security Stocks Year-to-Date – Investing News Network” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chuyâ€™s Holdings Inc (CHUY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7,366 shares to 30,717 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 13,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,191 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.