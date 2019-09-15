Grimes & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in The Hanover Insurance Group In (THG) as Shares Rose; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Increased Carnival Cruise Lines Cl A (CCL) Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (CCL) by 748.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 24,605 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group In (THG) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 2,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 58,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49 million, down from 61,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in The Hanover Insurance Group In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 220,079 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Its Intl Specialty Business; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,184 shares to 15,004 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,828 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sib Ltd, New York-based fund reported 55,316 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 22,568 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc reported 17,460 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Citizens Retail Bank And Tru accumulated 0.29% or 51,335 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp holds 0.11% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 4,695 shares. Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Pggm holds 0.1% or 419,815 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt holds 0.17% or 11,605 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Vanguard Group invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1.14M shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 15,315 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,228 shares to 90,204 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays Short Term Tr (SHV) by 1.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) for 7,333 shares. 535 were reported by Captrust Financial Advsrs.