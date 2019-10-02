Grimes & Company Lowered Its Williams (WSM) Holding by $7.42 Million as Stock Price Rose; Citigroup New (C) Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 12.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 92.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 114,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 9,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, down from 123,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 564,780 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC – Why I’m Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “M&A deal activity slows in first three quarters of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “7 things to know today and proposed C. Fla. apartments skyrocket by $800M – Orlando Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi creates new innovation role in institutional clients group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Blue Financial Capital Incorporated holds 0.48% or 13,334 shares. Twin Focus Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,840 shares. Wade G W & invested in 9,913 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.14% or 12,292 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.18% or 429,579 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.16 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.69% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hm Payson And stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,601 shares. Hodges Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,959 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 399,900 shares. Creative Planning holds 194,799 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr accumulated 0% or 17 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “POTTERY BARN KIDS AND POTTERY BARN TEEN COLLABORATION WITH FASHION DESIGNER AND ENTREPRENEUR RACHEL ZOE NOW AVAILABLE – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams-Sonoma +11% as profit view improves – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma Is Just A Pretty Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 18,981 shares to 33,369 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 7,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).