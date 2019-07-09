Grimes & Company Cut Its Kimberly (KMB) Stake; Centene (CNC) Shorts Increased By 115.43%

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) had an increase of 115.43% in short interest. CNC’s SI was 5.87 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 115.43% from 2.72 million shares previously. With 3.62M avg volume, 2 days are for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s short sellers to cover CNC’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.17. About 3.01M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE

Grimes & Company Inc decreased Kimberly (KMB) stake by 10.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as Kimberly (KMB)’s stock rose 10.84%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 82,653 shares with $10.24M value, down from 91,943 last quarter. Kimberly now has $46.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $136.63. About 662,382 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 19.26 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Among 7 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 10. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39 million for 20.96 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 11,264 shares to 99,526 valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 9,287 shares and now owns 123,685 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $105 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $14200 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 18 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 18. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $113 target in Thursday, January 24 report.