Grimes & Company Lifted Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding; CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS (CNBX) Shorts Up By 27.15%

CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:CNBX) had an increase of 27.15% in short interest. CNBX’s SI was 328,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 27.15% from 258,200 shares previously. With 478,300 avg volume, 1 days are for CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:CNBX)’s short sellers to cover CNBX’s short positions. The stock increased 4.45% or $0.0121 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2849. About 38,855 shares traded. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Grimes & Company Inc increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stake by 11.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc acquired 10,315 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 101,255 shares with $6.17M value, up from 90,940 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp now has $48.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 2.63 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research, development, licensing, and marketing of cannabinoid treatments and therapies. The company has market cap of $38.31 million. The firm focuses on developing therapies and biotechnological tools for the relief from various ailments that respond to active ingredients sourced from the cannabis plant. It has a 23.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship product is Cannabics SR, a long acting medical cannabis capsule that shows therapeutic effects as a palliative care therapy for cancer patients.

More notable recent Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CannaTech Conference Series: Eyal Barad, CEO Cannabics Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cannabics Pharma cannabinoid compound shows encouraging action in preclinical study; shares up 7% – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cannabics Pharma teams up with Wize Pharma to develop ophthalmic therapies – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CannaTech Conference Series: Dr. Haleli Sharir, Principal Scientist At Cannabics Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Selling Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: Warren Buffett Makes a Gift; Macao Sends Las Vegas Sands Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macau sector rallies off strong June GGR print, new trade talks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse initiated the shares of LVS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Nomura maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd invested in 50 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested in 14,946 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications Limited holds 5,211 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 192,060 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.21% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Stifel Fincl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Oakbrook Invs Lc has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 5,550 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Korea Inv accumulated 168,800 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Davenport And Co Limited Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). First City Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.44% stake. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 19,834 shares. 95,700 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation.

Grimes & Company Inc decreased Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) stake by 127,448 shares to 823,110 valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 151,155 shares and now owns 12,770 shares. Roche Holding Ltd. (Adr) (RHHBY) was reduced too.