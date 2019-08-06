Grimes & Company Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) Has Increased as Stock Declined; Camelot Portfolios Increased Its Ing Groep N V (ING) Holding by $3.03 Million as Shares Declined

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 25,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 103,061 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 77,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 2.34 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom is partnering with sneaker consignment shop Stadium Goods; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Acquisition Bid From Members Of The Nordstrom Family — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Nordstrom Inc expected to post earnings of 43 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Is Being Advised by Centerview Partners LLC; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains 2018 Net Sales View of $15.2B-$15.4; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 5052.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 252,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 257,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 3.79M shares traded or 23.01% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s pay rise; 29/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 22 Bps; 08/03/2018 – ING PUBLISHES 2017 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, PROXY MATERIALS; 10/04/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 15 Bps; 21/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1% Position in Greencore Group; 23/05/2018 – ING’s Carnell Calls Recent BOK Commentary Very Dovish (Video); 11/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV INGA.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – BOAML’S WIDMER, ING’S NUGENT COMMENT ON METALS STRATEGIST PANEL; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Net Pft EUR1.23B; 07/03/2018 – ING Global Rate Forecasts as of March 7 (Table)

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 19,245 shares to 6,065 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 32,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,687 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV).

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ING: Steady And Underappreciated, Or Boring And Underwhelming? – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Buy ING – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank: Yes, There’s More – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ING: Buying Commerzbank Now Makes Overwhelming Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

