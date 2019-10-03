Grimes & Company Decreased Its Holding in The Hanover Insurance Group In (THG) by $355,200 as Market Valuation Rose; Burney Co Holding in Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Upped as Share Price Rose

Burney Co increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 75.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 130,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 302,472 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, up from 172,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 705,623 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group In (THG) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 2,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 58,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49M, down from 61,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in The Hanover Insurance Group In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.94. About 67,982 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 9,480 shares to 103,320 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,451 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE).

Investors sentiment is 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 20 investors sold TMHC shares while 55 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 99.86 million shares or 7.53% less from 107.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 52,200 are owned by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co invested in 272,446 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 16,352 shares. Cipher Capital Lp invested in 0.13% or 71,003 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Com has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Polar Capital Llp owns 1.66 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Bailard has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 11,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 185,927 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12.09M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amer Gp holds 68,238 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC).

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,228 shares to 90,204 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technolog (IYW).

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 2.54% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.97 per share. THG’s profit will be $79.89 million for 16.45 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Haverford Trust invested 0.01% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).