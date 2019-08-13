Grimes & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Kimberly (KMB) by $1.14 Million; Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosted M D C Hldgs (MDC) Position

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 82,653 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, down from 91,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $140. About 845,903 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 39,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 266,835 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 227,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 134,629 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc. by 4,454 shares to 118,688 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 809,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 967,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF partner to help 2 million babies and young children in Latin America and the Caribbean – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pampers and Huggies Square Off With Smart Diapers – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.55 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 4,213 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 69,964 shares. Kistler holds 1,256 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.5% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 6,452 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 224,392 shares. Albion Group Ut owns 39,213 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1,759 shares. 220,943 are owned by Welch Gp Ltd Com. Strs Ohio has invested 0.12% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 11,813 are owned by Bridges Mgmt Incorporated. Sterling Mngmt Lc reported 10,331 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,248 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 2,059 shares. Fil holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indiana Trust And Invest Management Co holds 0.11% or 1,708 shares.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,488 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $69.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 138,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 240,562 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.03% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 126,936 shares. Paloma Partners holds 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 20,920 shares. Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability has invested 1.13% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Verity Asset Inc holds 11,322 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated holds 269,204 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 18,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 41,037 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 559,735 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc has 43,902 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.71 million shares. Quantbot LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 2,299 shares. Guggenheim Cap reported 73,711 shares. Burney holds 266,375 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 702 shares.