Grimes & Company Maintains Position in Cvs (CVS); As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Decreased Its Stake by $659,982

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 232,333 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.56M, down from 236,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59M shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corporation (CVS) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 9,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 130,303 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10M, up from 120,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,300 were accumulated by Blume Cap Management Incorporated. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has 69,550 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Sterneck Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 1,302 shares. Transamerica Fin accumulated 0.01% or 173 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 45,728 shares. 1,450 are held by Eidelman Virant Cap. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chase Counsel owns 1.71% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,226 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 22,486 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 3,798 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.71% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 125,237 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 902,553 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.3% or 37,252 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 128,996 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

