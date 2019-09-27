Grimes & Company Increased Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by $447,663; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lafleur & Godfrey Decreased Its Holding by $1.05 Million

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 4,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 20,762 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, up from 16,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $124.36. About 2.08 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 259,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23 million, down from 279,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 7.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdrs (SPY) by 1,148 shares to 13,373 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM) by 880,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,482 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 70,185 are held by Boys Arnold & Inc. Richard C Young Limited reported 129,066 shares. 114,541 were reported by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability. State Street Corp owns 116.87M shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. 11,248 are owned by Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca). Adirondack accumulated 2.44% or 31,856 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3,397 are owned by Cutter And Brokerage. Nippon Life Insur Co reported 0.68% stake. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 31,594 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ls Investment Advsr holds 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 120,489 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 3.68 million shares. Alpine Woods Invsts holds 20,141 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.