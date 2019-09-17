Grimes & Company Has Upped Its Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Position by $933,500; As America’s Car (CRMT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Friess Associates Has Cut Its Holding

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 9,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 89,022 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, up from 79,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.21. About 716,421 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in America’s Car (CRMT) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 8,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The institutional investor held 65,974 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 74,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in America’s Car for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $619.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93. About 13,722 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Factory Mutual Ins Com holds 0.61% or 508,000 shares. 485,441 were reported by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Greylin Invest Mangement holds 22,070 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Central Comml Bank Tru accumulated 10,663 shares. Strategic Advsr Lc stated it has 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 590,000 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company owns 586,145 shares. Bank Of The West owns 2,372 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dana Investment has invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Intact Investment has invested 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Johnson Financial Gru invested in 0.12% or 13,166 shares. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 97 shares. Raub Brock Management LP has invested 3.82% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Co has 13,948 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 11,301 shares to 71,352 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 3,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,854 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio World Ex (GWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold CRMT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.33 million shares or 8.61% more from 4.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp has invested 0.12% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 73,600 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 4,136 shares. Navellier Assocs Inc holds 0.03% or 2,415 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Moreover, Ranger Inv Mgmt Lp has 0.41% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Zebra Mngmt Lc reported 0.25% stake. Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 100,380 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Co invested in 55,435 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 9,872 were reported by Dupont Cap Management Corporation. Eqis Mngmt holds 2,533 shares. Kennedy has invested 0.21% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Analysts await America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 18.99% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.58 per share. CRMT’s profit will be $12.52M for 12.37 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by America's Car-Mart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.93% negative EPS growth.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,600 shares to 61,034 shares, valued at $17.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 65,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,788 shares, and has risen its stake in I3 Verticals Inc..