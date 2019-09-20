Grimes & Company Has Lifted Kla (KLAC) Holding by $734,904; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Stephens Lowered Holding

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 90,204 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, up from 83,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $156.68. About 1.07 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 49,946 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21M, down from 52,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $226.32. About 1.70M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.02% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 9,488 shares. Moreover, E&G LP has 0.13% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2,550 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,030 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd invested 0.04% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Ameritas Investment Partners reported 5,838 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Cullinan Inc holds 0.1% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 12,000 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 187 shares. Blackrock has 12.25M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Country Club Comm Na invested in 70,146 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 18,553 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 0.2% or 81,540 shares. 72,810 are held by Investec Asset Management Ltd. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 8,913 shares stake.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Doubleline Total Return by 37,311 shares to 462,869 shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 374,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,337 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 8,729 shares to 59,136 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund invested 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 90,087 were accumulated by Quantbot Ltd Partnership. Everence Cap Inc reported 9,532 shares stake. Lasalle Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.55% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 65,149 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd owns 1.24% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.09 million shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Raymond James Na holds 6,117 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management accumulated 0.36% or 7,544 shares. Private Tru Na invested in 13,079 shares. Bancshares Of The West invested 0.83% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Essex Fincl Ser Inc holds 3,302 shares. Middleton & Ma has invested 2.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Virginia-based Alexandria Cap Llc has invested 0.98% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 425 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

