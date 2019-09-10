Grimes & Company Increases Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL); Argentiere Capital Ag Has Lowered Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding by $3.39 Million as Valuation Declined

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 123,685 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.49M, up from 114,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 28.28M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 79.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 66,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 17,517 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 83,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 2.48M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK Snags Former Southwest Airlines Exec For Chief Operating Officer Role; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 27/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Provides Travel For Hundreds Of Patients Through Medical Transportation Grant Program; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN LAST WEEK’S BLOWOUT HAD NOT BEEN INSPECTED FOR SPECIFIC BLADE PROBLEMS, BUT WAS UP-TO-DATE IN MAINTENANCE; 20/04/2018 – LUV SAYS ENGINE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS, EXCEEDS NEW FAA RULE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines expects bookings to drop after deadly explosion; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – FAA issues ’emergency’ engine inspection order after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $577.13 million for 12.44 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Dropped 5% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest expands service to Hawaii – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Copa Holdings Overvalued? – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “As American hopes 737 Max will return for Christmas, doubt mounts – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 77,174 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 1.59M shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited holds 33,729 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 93,715 shares. Moreover, Covington Management has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 35,974 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Management Professionals reported 1,868 shares stake. Piedmont Investment Advisors invested in 34,286 shares. Merian (Uk) accumulated 218,595 shares. 2,650 are held by Trustmark Financial Bank Department. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 0.02% or 70,723 shares. 80 are owned by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,539 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 5,585 shares to 196,711 shares, valued at $30.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bon (AGG) by 8,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,725 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Short Term Tr (SHV).