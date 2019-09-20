Grimes & Company Holding in Walt Disney Company (DIS) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding Lifted by Gemmer Asset Management Llc

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 64,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,002 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, down from 80,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11M shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 20.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roundview Cap Lc owns 66,702 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 69,917 shares. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 3.24 million shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested 5.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alberta Invest Management stated it has 214,400 shares. Overbrook Mgmt invested in 1.49% or 36,472 shares. Curbstone Fin Mngmt has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 29,954 are held by Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus stated it has 506,103 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.18M shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank holds 15.46 million shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Culbertson A N And Commerce has invested 4.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 172,087 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Co holds 550,489 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt has 3.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 10,894 shares to 402,990 shares, valued at $28.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Short (SCPB) by 25,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,474 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large Value Etf (SCHV).

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx Invmnt Grade Cor (LQD) by 16,613 shares to 556,784 shares, valued at $69.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90B for 30.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.