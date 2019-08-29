Grimes & Company Trimmed Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK)

Grimes & Company Inc decreased Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) stake by 92.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc sold 151,155 shares as Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)’s stock declined 11.30%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 12,770 shares with $228,000 value, down from 163,925 last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc now has $4.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 2.88M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands has $18 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 25.37% above currents $13.56 stock price. Hanesbrands had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry bought $175,600 worth of stock. Evans Gerald had bought 10,000 shares worth $147,350.

Grimes & Company Inc increased Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) stake by 7,689 shares to 145,450 valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Dow Jones Us Technolog (IYW) stake by 74,449 shares and now owns 85,724 shares. Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,121 are held by Chieftain Capital Management. Swiss Bancorp, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% stake. Argent invested 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 51,562 shares. Moreover, Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.6% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Earnest Partners Lc holds 0% or 178 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr reported 17,559 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 22,714 shares. Kings Point Cap reported 75,984 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd reported 265,090 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Ma has 0.07% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 440 are owned by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. 962,964 were accumulated by Group Inc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 299,673 shares.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $465.58 million. It operates through two divisions, Builder Operations and Land Development. It has a 8.86 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of various residential projects, such as town, single family, and luxury homes in master planned communities; development of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

