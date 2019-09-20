Grimes & Company Has Upped By $603,400 Its Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO)

Among 2 analysts covering Ferrexpo PLC (LON:FXPO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferrexpo PLC has GBX 350 highest and GBX 250 lowest target. GBX 295’s average target is 60.68% above currents GBX 183.6 stock price. Ferrexpo PLC had 27 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 250 target in Friday, September 13 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, August 12 with “Neutral”. HSBC maintained Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 340 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FXPO in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) rating on Friday, July 19. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 290 target. The stock of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) earned “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, May 1. See Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 270.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 290.00 New Target: GBX 270.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 245.00 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

Grimes & Company Inc increased Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) stake by 9.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc acquired 12,068 shares as Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 142,611 shares with $7.24M value, up from 130,543 last quarter. Southwest Airlines Co. now has $29.61B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 4.01M shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: MAX OPTIONS EXERCISED TO REPLACE RETIRING AIRCRAFT; 18/04/2018 – Engine type involved in Southwest flight incident was also involved in 2016 engine failure; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Air Says No Cracks Found in Engine Blade Checks So Far; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW TODAY; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–Update; 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials say; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER 30 DAYS; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS RECAST CERTAIN 2016, 2017 FINANCIAL INFO TO REFLECT EXPECTED EFFECTS OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHL FROM LGA AIRPORT; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion

Grimes & Company Inc decreased Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) stake by 60,245 shares to 762,865 valued at $23.21 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) stake by 374,187 shares and now owns 593,337 shares. Spdr Doubleline Total Return was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline Inv invested in 0.23% or 19,134 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 10,248 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 306,700 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tyvor Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.72% or 31,488 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Company reported 15,979 shares stake. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 987 shares. Valley Advisers has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 3,967 are held by 1St Source Commercial Bank. Transamerica Financial Advsr Inc reported 46 shares stake. Grimes And owns 142,611 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 65,181 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Company holds 89,393 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 235 were accumulated by Earnest Prtnrs Llc. Hendley And Inc reported 24,605 shares. Kistler reported 0.01% stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $50 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 4.21% above currents $55.08 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. Credit Suisse maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6400 target in Monday, May 20 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Monday, March 25 report.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Why American Airlines is outpacing Southwest at BHM – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Southwest Air Improves Q3 Operating Cost Guidance, Sees No Material Impact From Hurricane Dorian – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Analyst: Southwest well-positioned for oil price spike, American not so much – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More important recent Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.45% or GBX 2.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 183.6. About 638,861 shares traded. Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.