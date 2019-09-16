Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (GRFS) Stock Value Rose While Gabelli Securities Raised by $1.82 Million Its Position; Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Increases Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (GRFS) by 29.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 86,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 377,871 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97 million, up from 291,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 1.03M shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 236.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 30,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 43,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32 million, up from 12,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 523,870 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 239,811 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $67.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $933.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl B by 125,652 shares to 140,702 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.