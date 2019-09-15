Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (GRFS) Holder Gabelli Securities Boosted Position by $1.82 Million; Kroger Co Com (KR) Shareholder Palladium Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $472,899 as Shares Declined

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co Com (KR) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 22,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 158,554 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, down from 181,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 10.36 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Gross Margin 21.9%; 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 07/03/2018 Kroger Tax Savings, Commodity Costs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (GRFS) by 29.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 86,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 377,871 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97 million, up from 291,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 1.65M shares traded or 3.72% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,369 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 713,055 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 105,331 were reported by Sector Pension Inv Board. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 167,963 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has 0.04% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 198,451 shares. Prelude Capital Lc reported 13,735 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.34M shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation invested in 0.01% or 10,157 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 546,731 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested in 319,593 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 1.24 million shares. Raymond James holds 0.02% or 773,071 shares in its portfolio. 93,208 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,251 shares to 542,064 shares, valued at $25.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Emg Mkts Smcap (DGS).