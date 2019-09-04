Grifols Sa (GRFS) Position Has Upped by Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shares Declined, Holder Bainco International Investors Cut by $11.35 Million Its Position

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Grifols Sa (GRFS) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 44,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $887.45 million, up from 39,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Grifols Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. It is down 4.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 81,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 142,501 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, down from 224,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $129.48. About 346,152 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 500 shares to 6,950 shares, valued at $1.33B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150 shares, and cut its stake in Globus Medical Cl A (NYSE:GMED).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.