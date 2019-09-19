Grifols S.A. (GRFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) and ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grifols S.A. 20 0.00 N/A 0.60 37.96 ProPhase Labs Inc. 3 1.99 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Grifols S.A. and ProPhase Labs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Grifols S.A. and ProPhase Labs Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grifols S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% ProPhase Labs Inc. 0.00% -15.4% -14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grifols S.A. and ProPhase Labs Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.84% and 7%. Comparatively, 0.8% are ProPhase Labs Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grifols S.A. 1.07% 8.95% 20.17% 20.81% 4.84% 23.97% ProPhase Labs Inc. -1.46% -3.33% -32.33% -32.56% -27.59% -30.42%

For the past year Grifols S.A. has 23.97% stronger performance while ProPhase Labs Inc. has -30.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Grifols S.A. beats ProPhase Labs Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of homeopathic and health care products to general public in the United States. The company also engages in the research and development of over-the-counter drugs and natural base health products with supplements, personal care, and cosmeceutical products. It offers Cold-EEZE cold remedy zinc gluconate lozenges that reduces the duration and severity of symptoms of the common cold; and non-lozenge forms of its proprietary zinc gluconate formulation, including Cold-EEZE cold remedy QuickMelts, Cold-EEZE Gummies, and Cold-EEZE cold remedy oral spray. The companyÂ’s Cold-EEZE cold remedy QuickMelts product line consists of Cold-EEZE Daytime/Nighttime QuickMelts, Cold-EEZE Plus Immune Support + Energy QuickMelts, and Cold-EEZE Plus Multi-Symptom QuickMelts. It also offers Cold-EEZE Multi-Symptom Relief for cold and flu lozenge; Cold-EEZE Daytime and Nighttime Multi-Symptom Relief in liquid form for adults and children; and Cold-EEZE Natural Allergy Relief caplets for indoor and outdoor allergies, as well as Cold-EEZE Nighttime Multi-Symptom Relief for Cold and Flu QuickMelts. In addition, the company provides organic cough drops and a vitamin C supplement; and contract manufacturing services of cough drop, dietary supplements, and other OTC cold remedy products for third parties, as well as produces private label lozenge products for retail customers. It markets its products through national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.