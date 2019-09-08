Grifols S A (GRFS) Valuation Rose While Fil LTD Has Upped Position by $17.75 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Delta Asset Management Has Raised Position by $454,914

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 887,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 8.17 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.32M, up from 7.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 931,085 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 25,660 shares to 209,659 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,119 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,419 shares to 7,838 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 35,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,491 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 145,691 shares. Fulton State Bank Na holds 0.3% or 11,403 shares. Cibc Bank Usa holds 12,267 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 306,525 shares. Central National Bank Tru Comm stated it has 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested in 1.21% or 8,893 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc owns 2,873 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc holds 48,956 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 500,876 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management stated it has 1,822 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma owns 987,507 shares. Tru Comm Of Vermont reported 18,779 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank accumulated 0.19% or 3,691 shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 98,210 shares.