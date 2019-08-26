Grifols S A (GRFS) Stock Value Rose While Harding Loevner LP Has Raised Its Holding; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holder Azimuth Capital Management Decreased Position as Share Value Declined

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 66,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,563 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 131,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 4.57M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 482,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 17.72 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.44M, up from 17.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 1.50M shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Why GlobalFoundries is suing its largest competitor – Albany Business Review” on August 26, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Trade War Lures Options Investors to Taiwan ETF – ETF Trends” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Recession Fears Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Experian Plc (EXPGY) by 85,805 shares to 181,125 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

More notable recent Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rigel Pharma teams up with Grifols on Tavalisse; shares up 9% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA approves Grifols’ Xembify for primary immunodeficiencies – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MLNT, AMD, GRFS, BP, NIO, NOK, QQQ, SQQQ, TVIX, KR, ORCL, SMFG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.