Grifols S A (GRFS) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Raised Its Stake; Ppl (PPL) Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Position by $1.70 Million as Market Value Declined

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 552,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56 million, up from 497,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 2.95 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 252.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82M, up from 505,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 934,331 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 10.50M shares to 11.50M shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 865,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15M shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

More notable recent Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “East Bay biotech company Aradigm files for bankruptcy – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kroger Company (KR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA approves Grifols’ Xembify for primary immunodeficiencies – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “33 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.49M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.07% or 403,312 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn accumulated 260 shares. Millennium Ltd holds 357,909 shares. North Star Invest invested in 6,100 shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny invested in 0.01% or 1,650 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 15,418 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 8,206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 293,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers holds 18,243 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.02% or 3,062 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Lc holds 37,409 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hl Services Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 27,107 shares in its portfolio.