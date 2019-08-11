Grifols S A (GRFS) Share Value Rose While Great West Life Assurance Company Has Decreased Its Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Holder Burt Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed by $519,760 Its Position

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 346,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 814 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16,000, down from 346,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 2.83 million shares traded or 90.28% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 11,229 shares to 244,516 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Invest Mgmt Lc reported 4,853 shares stake. Regions Corp holds 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 36,320 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp reported 0.61% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 25,270 shares. Wealthquest Corp holds 586 shares. 2,055 were accumulated by Md Sass Investors Ser. Ipg Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 5,847 shares stake. Reliant Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.84% or 2,039 shares. Sit Incorporated has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Colony Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 4,197 shares. Bamco New York holds 45,471 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rhumbline Advisers has 720,741 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B Communication invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt owns 107 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

