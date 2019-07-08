Grifols S A (GRFS) Share Value Declined While Black Creek Investment Management Has Raised Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Has Raised Position

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,957 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 56,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.48. About 912,265 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70 million, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 484,316 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S & holds 264,970 shares. Canal Insur holds 70,000 shares. Evermay Wealth Lc invested in 0.51% or 12,820 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 223,643 shares. B T Dba Alpha reported 9,573 shares stake. Ronna Sue Cohen has 3.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Madrona Financial Svcs Limited holds 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,574 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc Incorporated reported 483,981 shares. Forbes J M And Co Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horan Cap Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 57,001 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs reported 7,316 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 16,399 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ingalls And Snyder Llc owns 178,567 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 340,613 shares to 307,773 shares, valued at $19.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 211,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,139 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 428,635 shares to 850,357 shares, valued at $80.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 4.46M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

