Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) Reaches $21.70 After 6.00% Up Move; Last Week Dow Inc. (DOW) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dow Inc. had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, June 17 by BMO Capital Markets. See Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $49.0000 Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

16/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick New Target: $68 Initiates Coverage On

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $60 Initiates Coverage On

15/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $62 New Target: $69 Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight New Target: $49 Initiates Coverage On

The stock of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 252,756 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer's Disease; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany's Haema for EUR220 Million

Analysts await Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.34 per share. GRFS’s profit will be $271.74 million for 17.50 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Grifols, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.00% EPS growth.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.02 billion. The firm specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It has a 36.2 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others.

Dow Inc. provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.83 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials and Coatings segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings that are used in maintenance and protective industries, wood, metal packaging, traffic markings, thermal paper, and leather; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide, propylene glycol and polyether polyols, aromatic isocyanates and polyurethane systems, coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, and composites.