Grifols S A (GRFS) Holder Black Creek Investment Management Upped Holding by $901,120; Security Capital Research & Management Has Boosted Prologis (PLD) Holding by $2.19 Million as Stock Rose

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70 million, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 723,117 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 3.27 million shares traded or 48.11% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C

More notable recent Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals among healthcare gainers; Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis among losers – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for May 14, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, AMD, UBER, AXSM, TVIX, NOK, AAPL, NIO, BABA, BP, STM – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Rigel’s Partnered Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 43,097 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $118.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Prologis to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results July 16 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GLP Goes From Possible U.S. IPO To Small Player In $18.7 Billion Asset Sale To Blackstone – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 48,900 shares to 653,520 shares, valued at $69.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 76,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45M shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 9,354 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has 0.12% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Us State Bank De holds 130,345 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.25% or 23,205 shares. Oakbrook Invs, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,720 shares. Commerce Financial Bank holds 0% or 4,742 shares. Waterfront Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 120,000 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Bragg Fincl Advsrs accumulated 40,921 shares. Nordea Mngmt owns 955,870 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 15 shares. Dubuque State Bank Trust holds 107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) owns 1.29% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 13,389 shares. Mariner Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 24,082 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0.15% stake.