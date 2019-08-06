Grifols S A (GRFS) Holder Black Creek Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $901,120 as Market Value Rose; Cambridge Advisors Has Cut Holding in Intel (INTC) as Market Valuation Declined

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 13.44M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70 million, up from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 1.20M shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab

More notable recent Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund (NASDAQ:IBB), SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (ETF:XBI) – The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MLNT, AMD, GRFS, BP, NIO, NOK, QQQ, SQQQ, TVIX, KR, ORCL, SMFG – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 6, 2019 : CLDR, AMD, ENPH, HOME, IFRX, QQQ, NIO, SFIX, GRFS, CIEN, FCAU, GFI – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm’s Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols’ Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Grifols Beginning To Look Enticing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 4.46 million shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $25.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 369,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel Should Lower Prices Soon – Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel targets raised, AMD remains concern – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intel Stock a Better Buy Than Nvidia, AMD? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.