Grifols S.A. (GRFS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Drug Manufacturers – Major company, Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grifols S.A. has 60.84% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 56.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Grifols S.A. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Grifols S.A. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grifols S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Grifols S.A. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grifols S.A. N/A 20 37.96 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Grifols S.A. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Grifols S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grifols S.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.59 2.75

With consensus target price of $19.5, Grifols S.A. has a potential downside of -8.75%. The rivals have a potential upside of 66.64%. Grifols S.A.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grifols S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grifols S.A. 1.07% 8.95% 20.17% 20.81% 4.84% 23.97% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year Grifols S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Grifols S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Grifols S.A.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.