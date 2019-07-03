Grifols S.A. (GRFS) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Comparing side by side

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Major that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grifols S.A. 19 0.00 N/A 0.60 30.11 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. 41 34.98 N/A -5.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Grifols S.A. and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grifols S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.6% -79.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Grifols S.A. and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grifols S.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Grifols S.A. has a consensus price target of $19.5, and a -7.50% downside potential. On the other hand, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 186.85% and its consensus price target is $76.56. Based on the data given earlier, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Grifols S.A., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Grifols S.A. and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.84% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grifols S.A. -3.22% -7.34% -5% -14.78% -21.83% -1.69% Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.33% -2.83% -3.35% -15.91% -23.29% 11.25%

For the past year Grifols S.A. had bearish trend while Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Grifols S.A.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research and development agreement with Royal DSM NV. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Irvine, California.