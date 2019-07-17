Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) Analysts See $0.31 EPS; TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tetra Technologies had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 19 by Johnson Rice. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by FBR Capital. See TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to report $0.31 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.82% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. GRFS’s profit would be $272.77M giving it 17.65 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Grifols, S.A.’s analysts see 24.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 1.68M shares traded or 17.10% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified gas and oil services company. The company has market cap of $214.79 million. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The Fluids division makes and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated services and products to the gas and oil industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover activities in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.26 billion. The firm specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It has a 36.51 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others.