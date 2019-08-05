Griffon (GFF) to pay $0.07 on Sep 19, 2019; Cronos Group Inchare (CRON) Sellers Increased By 9.66% Their Shorts

Cronos Group Inchare (NASDAQ:CRON) had an increase of 9.66% in short interest. CRON’s SI was 36.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.66% from 32.92 million shares previously. With 5.17M avg volume, 7 days are for Cronos Group Inchare (NASDAQ:CRON)’s short sellers to cover CRON’s short positions. The stock increased 8.72% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 7.11M shares traded or 53.34% up from the average. Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has risen 133.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRON News: 05/03/2018 News On Cronos Group Inc. (MJN.V) Now Under CRON.V; 19/03/2018 – MedMen Canada, as the joint venture will be known, will develop branded products and open stores across Canada, leveraging Cronos’ Canadian reach and MedMen’s branding; 06/04/2018 – Cronos Group Announces Closing of Previously Announced $100 M Bought Deal; 21/03/2018 – CRONOS GROUP SELLS SHRS AT C$9.60 EACH ON ‘BOUGHT DEAL’ BASIS; 06/04/2018 – CRONOS GROUP ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — Cronos Group Inc./; 14/05/2018 – Chescapmanager Buys New 7.4% Position in Cronos Group; 18/05/2018 – Cronos Group Inc. Appoints Jim Rudyk Lead Director; 19/03/2018 – Cronos Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Among 3 analysts covering Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cronos Group had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $2000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. PI Financial downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations . It currently has negative earnings. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $880.79 million. The Company’s Home & Building Products segment makes and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. It has a 41 P/E ratio. The company's Telephonics segment designs, develops, makes, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers.