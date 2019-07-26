Griffon (GFF) Shareholder Prudential Financial Has Boosted Stake; As Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Market Valuation Rose, Halsey Associates Increased Position by $1.11 Million

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Griffon Corp (GFF) by 122.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 68,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,661 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 56,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Griffon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 55,094 shares traded. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 29.37% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT TAX BENEFITS RESULTING FROM TRANSACTION, EFFECTIVE PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $170 MLN; 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY JUNE 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Griffon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GFF); 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON REPORTS CLOPAY BUILDING PRODUCTS TO BUY CORNELLCOOKSON; 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Announces Clopay Building Products to Acquire CornellCookson; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Emea Cmbs Notes Issued By Griffon Funding Limited; 03/05/2018 – Griffon: to Generate $200M in Rev, 15c in EPS in First 12 Months Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Rev $478.6M; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 345,252 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 63,762 shares to 349,219 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 214,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold GFF shares while 20 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 1.65% more from 30.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 35,617 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 12,900 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,146 shares. Bridgeway Management invested in 42,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 641,730 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) for 20,622 shares. Ls Investment Lc owns 962 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Invesco Ltd accumulated 312,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) for 8,305 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). 54,804 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 55,229 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 299,326 shares. 15,355 were accumulated by Veritable Limited Partnership. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 20,856 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd accumulated 8,066 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 64,607 shares. 94,547 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company. Old State Bank In has 6,902 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 1.10M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 149,309 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. The North Carolina-based Parsec Finance has invested 0.47% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 1,566 shares to 55,795 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 15,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,903 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.