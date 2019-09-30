Griffon (GFF) Reaches $21.42 52-Week High; LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (LCSHF) SI Decreased By 22.22%

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had a decrease of 22.22% in short interest. LCSHF’s SI was 81,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 22.22% from 105,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 819 days are for LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)’s short sellers to cover LCSHF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 800 shares traded or 36.75% up from the average. Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) hit a new 52-week high and has $23.13 target or 8.00% above today’s $21.42 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.00B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $23.13 price target is reached, the company will be worth $80.16M more. The stock increased 4.88% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 186,779 shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 5.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – CO, CORNELLCOOKSON HAVE STRUCTURED ACQUISITION SUCH THAT IT WILL BE TREATED AS AN ASSET PURCHASE FOR TAX PURPOSES; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Griffon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GFF); 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS, GRIFFON EXPECTS CORNELLCOOKSON TO CONTRIBUTE $200 MLN IN NET SALES AND $0.15 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 21/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Receives Antitrust Clearance for CornellCookson Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT TAX BENEFITS RESULTING FROM TRANSACTION, EFFECTIVE PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $170 MLN; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – DEAL FOR $180 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Griffon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.38 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GFF’s profit will be $17.78 million for 14.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Griffon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Griffon Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 31.31 million shares or 1.33% more from 30.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Limited Com owns 1 shares. State Street stated it has 1.07M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) for 1.22M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd holds 0% or 16,598 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 56,187 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 3,295 shares. Gsa Partners Llp has invested 0.04% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Magnetar Fincl Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Products Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 22,300 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 23,698 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 2.16 million shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 1,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,899 shares. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 38,285 shares. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 1 shares.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The Company’s Home & Building Products segment makes and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. It has a 46.66 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Telephonics segment designs, develops, makes, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers.