Griffon (GFF) Analysts See $0.28 EPS; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Lowered By $3.14 Million Its Actuant (ATU) Stake

Analysts expect Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter's $0.27 EPS. GFF's profit would be $13.10M giving it 16.83 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Griffon Corporation's analysts see 86.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 228,184 shares traded or 67.94% up from the average. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 5.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.49% the S&P500.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Actuant Corp (ATU) stake by 1.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 129 shares as Actuant Corp (ATU)’s stock declined 9.63%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 11,242 shares with $273.97M value, down from 11,371 last quarter. Actuant Corp now has $1.28B valuation. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 386,168 shares traded or 45.92% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c; 25/04/2018 – Actuant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.88 in 2018Q4.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $882.19 million. The Company’s Home & Building Products segment makes and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. It has a 41.07 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Telephonics segment designs, develops, makes, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06 million for 29.01 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.