Griffon Corporation (GFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffon Corporation 16 0.35 N/A 0.64 24.69 Owens Corning 50 0.87 N/A 4.48 10.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Owens Corning is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Griffon Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Griffon Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Owens Corning.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Griffon Corporation and Owens Corning’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffon Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.6% Owens Corning 0.00% 11.8% 5%

Volatility and Risk

Griffon Corporation has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Owens Corning’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Griffon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Owens Corning’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Griffon Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Owens Corning.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Griffon Corporation and Owens Corning can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Owens Corning 0 3 3 2.50

Owens Corning on the other hand boasts of a $59.67 average target price and a 5.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.5% of Griffon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.1% of Owens Corning are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.2% of Griffon Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Owens Corning shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Griffon Corporation -2.18% -19.42% -10.96% 24.25% -29.37% 50.05% Owens Corning -2.9% -6.71% -9.32% 3.36% -25.99% 11.32%

For the past year Griffon Corporation has stronger performance than Owens Corning

Summary

Owens Corning beats on 8 of the 11 factors Griffon Corporation.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. The companyÂ’s Telephonics segment designs, develops, manufactures, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers. Its Clopay Plastic Products segment develops and produces embossed, laminated, and printed specialty plastic films for hygienic, health-care, and industrial products; and sells to consumer products companies. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.