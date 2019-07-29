Griffon Corporation (GFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

We are comparing Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffon Corporation 17 0.36 N/A 0.64 24.69 Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 206 3.41 N/A 7.96 27.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Griffon Corporation and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Griffon Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Griffon Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Griffon Corporation and Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffon Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.6% Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.16 shows that Griffon Corporation is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Griffon Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Griffon Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Griffon Corporation and Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s consensus target price is $220.33, while its potential downside is -1.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.5% of Griffon Corporation shares and 0% of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares. About 8.2% of Griffon Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Griffon Corporation -2.18% -19.42% -10.96% 24.25% -29.37% 50.05% Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.54% 2.67% 20.45% 17.92% 1.8% 26.44%

For the past year Griffon Corporation has stronger performance than Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. beats Griffon Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. The companyÂ’s Telephonics segment designs, develops, manufactures, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers. Its Clopay Plastic Products segment develops and produces embossed, laminated, and printed specialty plastic films for hygienic, health-care, and industrial products; and sells to consumer products companies. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. In addition, the company manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for use in the steel industry. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.