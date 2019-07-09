Griffon Corporation (GFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Both Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) compete on a level playing field in the General Building Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffon Corporation 16 0.36 N/A 0.64 24.69 Builders FirstSource Inc. 14 0.26 N/A 1.87 8.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Griffon Corporation and Builders FirstSource Inc. Builders FirstSource Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Griffon Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Griffon Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Griffon Corporation and Builders FirstSource Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffon Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.6% Builders FirstSource Inc. 0.00% 39.1% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

Griffon Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.16 beta. Builders FirstSource Inc. on the other hand, has 2.08 beta which makes it 108.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Griffon Corporation. Its rival Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1 respectively. Griffon Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Griffon Corporation and Builders FirstSource Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Builders FirstSource Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

Builders FirstSource Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a -11.82% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Griffon Corporation and Builders FirstSource Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.5% and 93.5%. 8.2% are Griffon Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Griffon Corporation -2.18% -19.42% -10.96% 24.25% -29.37% 50.05% Builders FirstSource Inc. -2.71% 13.17% 19.1% 25.88% -13.03% 48.03%

For the past year Griffon Corporation was more bullish than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Summary

Griffon Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Builders FirstSource Inc.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. The companyÂ’s Telephonics segment designs, develops, manufactures, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers. Its Clopay Plastic Products segment develops and produces embossed, laminated, and printed specialty plastic films for hygienic, health-care, and industrial products; and sells to consumer products companies. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.