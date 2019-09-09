Griffin Ld & Nurseries (GRIF) Holding Has Boosted by Kings Point Capital Management; Noble Energy (NBL) Holder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Cut Stake by $8.15 Million

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 339,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.20 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.71. About 3.97M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 21/05/2018 – RACHEL CLINGMAN JOINS NOBLE ENERGY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (GRIF) by 404.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 42,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% . The institutional investor held 53,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 10,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 3,791 shares traded. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) has declined 11.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF); 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program; 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing; 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 224,575 shares to 5,811 shares, valued at $89,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,691 shares, and cut its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss.

